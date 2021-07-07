In episode 53 of The Air Force Starts Here podcast we discuss the decision to open Air Force basic military training graduation to guests starting July 22, 2021. Col. Jeffrey Pixley, commander of the 737th Training Group, joins Jennifer Gonzalez, AETC public affairs, and speaks about balancing the risk to mission, force and community.
This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 53 - Guests Return to BMT Graduation, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
