    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 53 - Guests Return to BMT Graduation

    TX, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Audio by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    In episode 53 of The Air Force Starts Here podcast we discuss the decision to open Air Force basic military training graduation to guests starting July 22, 2021. Col. Jeffrey Pixley, commander of the 737th Training Group, joins Jennifer Gonzalez, AETC public affairs, and speaks about balancing the risk to mission, force and community.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:16:31
