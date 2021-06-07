The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 9 of the monthly flagship series, released July 6, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Director of Public Affairs Lira Frye and Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, a special history and Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.
This work, The High Ground - Episode 9, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
