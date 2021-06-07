Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The High Ground - Episode 9

    The High Ground - Episode 9

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 9 of the monthly flagship series, released July 6, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Director of Public Affairs Lira Frye and Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, a special history and Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 13:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66835
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108439107.mp3
    Length: 00:35:42
    Artist Ronald Bailey
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 15

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The High Ground - Episode 9, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Space
    Warrant Officer
    Chaplain
    Army
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    Mark Frederick
    Cool Jobs
    High Ground
    Lira Frye
    Ron Bailey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT