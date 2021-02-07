AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66828" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode two of our 189th Airlift Wing's new podcast, AR Minuteman Moment: an Airman's Podcast! In this episode we discuss leadership, mentorship and effective supervision. What does it take to be a successful supervisor? Our guests in this episode are three Chiefs with advice that might make the thought of becoming a supervisor or leader of people a little less stressful! Check it out!