Episode two of our 189th Airlift Wing's new podcast, AR Minuteman Moment: an Airman's Podcast! In this episode we discuss leadership, mentorship and effective supervision. What does it take to be a successful supervisor? Our guests in this episode are three Chiefs with advice that might make the thought of becoming a supervisor or leader of people a little less stressful! Check it out!
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2021 12:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66828
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108435166.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:43
|Artist
|Jessica Roles
|Composer
|Jessica Roles
|Conductor
|Jessica Roles
|Album
|AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 2
|Track #
|2
|Disc #
|2
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, AR Minuteman Moment - Ep. 2, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT