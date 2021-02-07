Chevrons - Ep 002 - Resilience of the enlisted force

Chief Master Sgt. James Traficante, Command Chief of the 103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Chaves of the 102nd Communications Flight, shared valuable insight across the spectrum of the enlisted force on the subject of resilience, including how it has impacted their lives and careers, as well as some tips and encouragement!
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2021 08:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:29:40
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
