    Chevrons - Ep 002 - Resilience of the enlisted force

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2021

    Audio by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Chief Master Sgt. James Traficante, Command Chief of the 103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, and Airman 1st Class Joseph Chaves of the 102nd Communications Flight, shared valuable insight across the spectrum of the enlisted force on the subject of resilience, including how it has impacted their lives and careers, as well as some tips and encouragement!

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.02.2021 08:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66824
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108434841.mp3
    Length: 00:29:40
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 002 - Resilience of the enlisted force, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Resilience
    Enlisted Force
    Chevrons
    102nd IW
    103rd Air Wing

