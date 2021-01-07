Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFN30-468

    TFN30-468

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Fry 

    AFN Rota

    30 second radio commercial featuring the NAVSTA Rota MWR community events director promoting an upcoming 4th of July event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 04:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66811
    Filename: 2107/DOD_108432595.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFN30-468, by PO3 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    4th of July
    July Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT