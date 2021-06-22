Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 36 Entomology with Ben Pagac

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 36 Entomology with Ben Pagac

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Audio by Benjamin Rogers 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, Ben Rogers steps in for Joe Nieves to Co-Host with Sherry Kuiper who bug’ out with Ben Pagac, Chief of the Entomological Sciences Division/Bioscience program here at Fort Meade. We take a fascinating look at beetles, cicadas and ticks. Plus, we learn about cosmic tick spit and why it is being studied to help humans!

    Here are some great websites to learn about our little bug friends that are mentioned throughout the episode:

    MilTick Army Public Health Center: https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/envirohealth/epm/Pages/HumanTickTestKitProgram.aspx

    Bug of the Week: http://bugoftheweek.com/

    Entomology Today: https://entomologytoday.org/

    Native Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab: https://www.usgs.gov/centers/eesc/science/native-bee-inventory-and-monitoring-lab?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects

    Tick Encounter: https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/


    Are you interested in getting involved with the future development of Anne Arundel County including the areas surrounding Fort Meade? Fill out the application here: https://www.aacounty.org/departments/planning-and-zoning/long-range-planning/region-plans/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.30.2021 20:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66810
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108432023.mp3
    Length: 00:44:40
    Artist The United States Army Field Band (TUSAFB)
    Year 2019
    Genre Jazz
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 27

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 36 Entomology with Ben Pagac, by Benjamin Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Meade
    Entomology
    insects
    ticks
    cicadas
    beetles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT