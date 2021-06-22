Fort Meade Declassified Ep 36 Entomology with Ben Pagac

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66810" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, Ben Rogers steps in for Joe Nieves to Co-Host with Sherry Kuiper who bug’ out with Ben Pagac, Chief of the Entomological Sciences Division/Bioscience program here at Fort Meade. We take a fascinating look at beetles, cicadas and ticks. Plus, we learn about cosmic tick spit and why it is being studied to help humans!



Here are some great websites to learn about our little bug friends that are mentioned throughout the episode:



MilTick Army Public Health Center: https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/envirohealth/epm/Pages/HumanTickTestKitProgram.aspx



Bug of the Week: http://bugoftheweek.com/



Entomology Today: https://entomologytoday.org/



Native Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab: https://www.usgs.gov/centers/eesc/science/native-bee-inventory-and-monitoring-lab?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects



Tick Encounter: https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/





Are you interested in getting involved with the future development of Anne Arundel County including the areas surrounding Fort Meade? Fill out the application here: https://www.aacounty.org/departments/planning-and-zoning/long-range-planning/region-plans/