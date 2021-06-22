Fort Meade Declassified Ep 36 Entomology with Ben Pagac

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, Ben Rogers steps in for Joe Nieves to Co-Host with Sherry Kuiper who bug’ out with Ben Pagac, Chief of the Entomological Sciences Division/Bioscience program here at Fort Meade. We take a fascinating look at beetles, cicadas and ticks. Plus, we learn about cosmic tick spit and why it is being studied to help humans!
Here are some great websites to learn about our little bug friends that are mentioned throughout the episode:
MilTick Army Public Health Center: https://phc.amedd.army.mil/topics/envirohealth/epm/Pages/HumanTickTestKitProgram.aspx
Bug of the Week: http://bugoftheweek.com/
Entomology Today: https://entomologytoday.org/
Native Bee Inventory and Monitoring Lab: https://www.usgs.gov/centers/eesc/science/native-bee-inventory-and-monitoring-lab?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects
Tick Encounter: https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/
