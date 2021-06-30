We continue our special OSI Today series, My OSI Journey, with the Commander of Field Investigations Region 6, Col. Benjamin Hatch.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2021 19:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66809
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108431918.mp3
|Length:
|00:25:30
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|37
This work, OSI Today (My OSI Journey 8), by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT