Daily 2 minute radio news story featuring the return to grooming standards and the 2021 VA budget increase.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 08:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66781
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108425732.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERN28JUN, by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT