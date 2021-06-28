Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERN28JUN

    ERN28JUN

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    AFN Rota

    Daily 2 minute radio news story featuring the return to grooming standards and the 2021 VA budget increase.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 08:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66781
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108425732.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERN28JUN, by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT