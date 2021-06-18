Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 1MC - Cutter Forces

    The 1MC - Cutter Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    This episode is of The 1MC is focused on Cutter Forces! We have special guests CAPT. John Driscoll and LCDR Ashley Green with us as we discuss topics such as women afloat, the future of the 87s, the Sea-Duty Readiness council, managing in-port workloads vs underway, potential for future enlisted commands on FRCs, and our new assets! You don’t want to miss this!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 10:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66773
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108424453.mp3
    Length: 00:59:44
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1MC - Cutter Forces, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Podcast
    The 1MC
    Cutter Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT