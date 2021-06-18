This episode is of The 1MC is focused on Cutter Forces! We have special guests CAPT. John Driscoll and LCDR Ashley Green with us as we discuss topics such as women afloat, the future of the 87s, the Sea-Duty Readiness council, managing in-port workloads vs underway, potential for future enlisted commands on FRCs, and our new assets! You don’t want to miss this!
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 10:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66773
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108424453.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:44
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, The 1MC - Cutter Forces, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT