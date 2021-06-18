The 1MC - Cutter Forces

This episode is of The 1MC is focused on Cutter Forces! We have special guests CAPT. John Driscoll and LCDR Ashley Green with us as we discuss topics such as women afloat, the future of the 87s, the Sea-Duty Readiness council, managing in-port workloads vs underway, potential for future enlisted commands on FRCs, and our new assets! You don’t want to miss this!