The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 1

In this first episode of the Fort Lee podcast, Pat Buffett, the Garrison Public Affairs Office command information officer, speaks about transitioning from the Traveller Newspaper to online platforms, T. Anthony Bell, Garrison PAO senior reporter, speaks about the changes he's seen on Fort Lee since arriving in 2005, and Megan Green, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing manager, speaks about the latest job openings and upcoming events.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 14:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:34:39
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
