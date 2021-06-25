Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 1

    The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Audio by Brian Stevens 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    In this first episode of the Fort Lee podcast, Pat Buffett, the Garrison Public Affairs Office command information officer, speaks about transitioning from the Traveller Newspaper to online platforms, T. Anthony Bell, Garrison PAO senior reporter, speaks about the changes he's seen on Fort Lee since arriving in 2005, and Megan Green, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing manager, speaks about the latest job openings and upcoming events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 14:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66771
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108423053.mp3
    Length: 00:34:39
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 1, by Brian Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hiring
    FMWR
    The Fort Lee Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT