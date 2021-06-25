The Fort Lee Podcast - Ep. 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66771" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this first episode of the Fort Lee podcast, Pat Buffett, the Garrison Public Affairs Office command information officer, speaks about transitioning from the Traveller Newspaper to online platforms, T. Anthony Bell, Garrison PAO senior reporter, speaks about the changes he's seen on Fort Lee since arriving in 2005, and Megan Green, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing manager, speaks about the latest job openings and upcoming events.