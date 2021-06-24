During this week's edition of The Marne Report we get to know our brand new Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez. Take a listen to learn everything you'd ever want to know from his plans now that he's in command to his favorite genre of books and who his favorite sports team is!
This work, The Marne Report-, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
