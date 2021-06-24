Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Audio by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    During this week's edition of The Marne Report we get to know our brand new Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez. Take a listen to learn everything you'd ever want to know from his plans now that he's in command to his favorite genre of books and who his favorite sports team is!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:11:23
