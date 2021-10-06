Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard - Episode 3 - Susan and Peter Augustus

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    143d Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In episode three of the History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard, retired Col. Susan Augustus and Retired Lt. Col. Peter Augustus, discuss some historic firsts for the 143d Airlift Wing, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I., June 10, 2021. The Augustus’ met and were married while they were both serving. Peter was a mustang officer who started as an enlisted Maintainer and finished as the Wing Photo Officer which is what they used to call the OIC of Public Affairs. Susan was a medical officer and the first female officer in the history of the RI guard, both Air and Army. She was also the first female officer to achieve every rank in the Rhode Island National Guard between from First Lt. to Colonel. Official U.S. Air Guard podcast by Staff Sergeant John Vannucci.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 07:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:05
    TAGS

    Medical
    Rhode Island
    Air Guard
    History
    National Guard
    nationalguard
    RI National Guard

