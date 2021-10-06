History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard - Episode 3 - Susan and Peter Augustus

In episode three of the History of the Rhode Island Air National Guard, retired Col. Susan Augustus and Retired Lt. Col. Peter Augustus, discuss some historic firsts for the 143d Airlift Wing, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I., June 10, 2021. The Augustus’ met and were married while they were both serving. Peter was a mustang officer who started as an enlisted Maintainer and finished as the Wing Photo Officer which is what they used to call the OIC of Public Affairs. Susan was a medical officer and the first female officer in the history of the RI guard, both Air and Army. She was also the first female officer to achieve every rank in the Rhode Island National Guard between from First Lt. to Colonel. Official U.S. Air Guard podcast by Staff Sergeant John Vannucci.