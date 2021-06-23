Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 30: Education with Industry: Venture Investing

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 30: Education with Industry: Venture Investing

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience podcast features Capt. John Diekel, an Air Force active duty contracting officer currently assigned to Data Collective Venture Capital (DCVC) & Gothams as an Air Force Institute of Technology Education With Industry Fellow. At DCVC, Diekel executes due diligence of startups with dual-use technologies vying for venture capital funding. Simultaneously, Diekel helps startups with dual-use technologies navigate the Department of Defense acquisition landscape in hopes of winning contracts as Gothams' contracting subject matter expert. In this episode, Diekel shares his experience in the EWI program and how he will apply what he’s learned to bolster Air Force missions and U.S. national security.

    Acronyms:
    AFIT – Air Force Institute of Technology
    EWI – Education with Industry
    DCVC – Data Collective Venture Capital
    DUNS – Data Universal Numbering System
    CAGE – Commercial and Government Entity Code
    KO – Contracting Officer
    FBO – Federal Business Opportunity

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    TAGS

    podcast
    contracting
    acquisition
    AFIT
    EWI
    The Contracting Experience

