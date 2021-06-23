The Contracting Experience - Episode 30: Education with Industry: Venture Investing

This episode of The Contracting Experience podcast features Capt. John Diekel, an Air Force active duty contracting officer currently assigned to Data Collective Venture Capital (DCVC) & Gothams as an Air Force Institute of Technology Education With Industry Fellow. At DCVC, Diekel executes due diligence of startups with dual-use technologies vying for venture capital funding. Simultaneously, Diekel helps startups with dual-use technologies navigate the Department of Defense acquisition landscape in hopes of winning contracts as Gothams' contracting subject matter expert. In this episode, Diekel shares his experience in the EWI program and how he will apply what he’s learned to bolster Air Force missions and U.S. national security.
Acronyms:
AFIT – Air Force Institute of Technology
EWI – Education with Industry
DCVC – Data Collective Venture Capital
DUNS – Data Universal Numbering System
CAGE – Commercial and Government Entity Code
KO – Contracting Officer
FBO – Federal Business Opportunity
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
|06.23.2021
|06.23.2021 12:21
|Newscasts
|66742
|2106/DOD_108417914.mp3
|00:39:36
|2021
|Podcast
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|8
|0
|0
|27
