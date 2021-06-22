In this episode OSI's 17th Command Chief Master Sgt. Gregg Gow discusses his big picture perspective of the command, his role as senior advisor to the Commander on matters of command-wide personnel importance, and much more.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 17:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66732
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108416760.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:58
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, OSI Today 9, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT