Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    End of Watch Ceremony - Military Working Dog (MWD) Cvoky

    End of Watch Ceremony - Military Working Dog (MWD) Cvoky

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Audio by Richard Essary 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    End of watch ceremony for retired military working dog Cvoky June 11, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 116-pound Belgian Malinois had been suffering from lymphoma cancer over the past few months when a decision was made to put him to rest. Cvoky (See-vokee) was humanely euthanized following the ceremony. An end of watch radio call is a tradition to honor fallen law enforcement and is also offered to MWDs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66730
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108416610.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, End of Watch Ceremony - Military Working Dog (MWD) Cvoky, by Richard Essary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Hill AFB
    military working dog
    75th Security Forces Squadron
    75 SFS
    end of watch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT