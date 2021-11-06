End of Watch Ceremony - Military Working Dog (MWD) Cvoky

End of watch ceremony for retired military working dog Cvoky June 11, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 116-pound Belgian Malinois had been suffering from lymphoma cancer over the past few months when a decision was made to put him to rest. Cvoky (See-vokee) was humanely euthanized following the ceremony. An end of watch radio call is a tradition to honor fallen law enforcement and is also offered to MWDs.
