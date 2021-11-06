End of Watch Ceremony - Military Working Dog (MWD) Cvoky

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66730" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

End of watch ceremony for retired military working dog Cvoky June 11, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The 116-pound Belgian Malinois had been suffering from lymphoma cancer over the past few months when a decision was made to put him to rest. Cvoky (See-vokee) was humanely euthanized following the ceremony. An end of watch radio call is a tradition to honor fallen law enforcement and is also offered to MWDs.