Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 3

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AFB, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2021

    Audio by Kenneth Johnson 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Ep. 3 - Dr. Frank Blazich on Civil Air Patrol Coastal Patrol Operations, 1942-1943

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 17:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66719
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108414493.mp3
    Length: 00:46:03
    Artist Dr. Frank Blazich
    Composer Dr. Kenneth Johnson
    Conductor Dr. Margaret Sankey
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, AL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Blue Yonder on the Air - Episode 3, by Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Air Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT