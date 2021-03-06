WYMD Now Podcast - Educating through the misinformation

Chief Master Sergeant Denise Hondel shares her experience in receiving both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
If you are curious about the vaccine, please do your research or talk to your primary care doctor. Remember we are in this together.
|Length:
00:08:15
