    WYMD Now Podcast - Educating through the misinformation

    WYMD Now Podcast - Educating through the misinformation

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Audio by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Chief Master Sergeant Denise Hondel shares her experience in receiving both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

    If you are curious about the vaccine, please do your research or talk to your primary care doctor. Remember we are in this together.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 10:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66718
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108414393.mp3
    Length: 00:08:15
    Artist WYMD Now
    Album COVID-19 Vaccine
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WYMD Now Podcast - Educating through the misinformation, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Moderna

