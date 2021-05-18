Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    You Call the Shots - Episode 3

    You Call the Shots - Episode 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Audio by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Kim Dreyer speaks with Ms. Linda Benson to discuss military mental health, suicide prevention programs, common issues, and resiliency for members in the military. Linda is the Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Cheyenne.

    Remember, you are not alone. WYNG Suicide Hotline is 1-307-369-3011.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 10:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66717
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108414391.mp3
    Length: 00:42:23
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, You Call the Shots - Episode 3, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Resiliency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT