Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 16 June

    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 16 June

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.16.2021

    Audio by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Thompson called in to AFN Joint Force. He spoke about the latest updates with the COVID-19 vaccination process in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 05:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66709
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108412866.mp3
    Length: 00:09:33
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 16 June, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Medicine

    AFN Europe

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    COVID-19

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    AFN Europe
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    COVID-19
    COVID vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT