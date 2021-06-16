Brig. Gen. Thompson called in to AFN Joint Force. He spoke about the latest updates with the COVID-19 vaccination process in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 05:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66709
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108412866.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:33
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 16 June, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT