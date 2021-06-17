Tangents Podcast - Pride Month Series - Staff Sgt. Troy Paolantonio

This Tangents podcast episode for Pride Month features Staff Sgt. Troy Paolantonio. NUWC Division Newport’s Special Emphasis Program Manager for LGBTQ+A and Engineer Vima Manfredo joins forces with Tangents host Susan Farley for a conversation Staff Sergeant Troy Paolantonio about his experiences in the Army Fife and Drum Corps during the Don't Ask, Don't Tell policy and how his life changed after its repeal. He is a delightful and engaging guest. Recorded at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport on June 17 2021. Official Podcast Recording by Susan Farley edited by Travis Correia.
