    Roll Call - Episode #35

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Catch up on what the AFMS - Scott - 126th Medical Group Air National Guard (ANG) has been doing in East Central Georgia during the 2021 East Central Georgia Medical IRT.
    More updates to Air Force Uniforms are on the way find out more in episode #35 of the Roll Call Podcast.

    Date Posted: 06.19.2021 08:31
