Catch up on what the AFMS - Scott - 126th Medical Group Air National Guard (ANG) has been doing in East Central Georgia during the 2021 East Central Georgia Medical IRT.
More updates to Air Force Uniforms are on the way find out more in episode #35 of the Roll Call Podcast.
https://www.facebook.com/21ECGAMedIRT
Linktr.ee/126ARW
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2021 08:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66702
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108412037.mp3
|Length:
|00:41:42
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
This work, Roll Call - Episode #35, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT