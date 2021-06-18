African Lion 2021-Overall

African Lion 2021 has been another great year of partnership. African Lion 2021 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi component, and multinational exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants. Cpl. Christopher Brecht is in Agadir Morocco as the exercise comes to a close.
|06.18.2021
|06.18.2021 11:46
|Newscasts
|66699
|2106/DOD_108409732.mp3
|00:00:45
|2021
|Blues
|AGADIR, MA
|4
|0
|0
