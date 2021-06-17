Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 3

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Audio by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Jared McKinney interviews Ken Moriyasu.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 11:01
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:44:42
    Artist Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Composer Dr. Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell
    Conductor Dr. Jared McKinney
    Album Indo-Pacific Affairs
    Track # 3
    Disc # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre podcast
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Affairs Podcast - Episode 3, by Ernest Gunasekara-Rockwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Indo-Pacific
    great-power competition
    geoeconomics

