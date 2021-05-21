Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fires interoperability is the name of the game during Dynamic Front 21 in Torun

    TORUN, POLAND

    05.21.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment executed joint multinational fires operations called in 500 miles away from Grafenwoehr, Germany, with Polish, Danish, and Ukranian field artillery Soldiers during the Dynamic Front 21 multinational training exercise May 17-21 in Torun, Poland.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fires interoperability is the name of the game during Dynamic Front 21 in Torun, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    82nd Field Artillery Regiment
    1st Battalion
    Torun
    7th Army Training Command
    Dynamic Front
    DynamicFront

