Fires interoperability is the name of the game during Dynamic Front 21 in Torun

1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment executed joint multinational fires operations called in 500 miles away from Grafenwoehr, Germany, with Polish, Danish, and Ukranian field artillery Soldiers during the Dynamic Front 21 multinational training exercise May 17-21 in Torun, Poland.
|05.21.2021
|06.17.2021 09:21
|Newscasts
|66679
|2106/DOD_108405841.mp3
|00:01:20
|TORUN, PL
|5
|0
|0
