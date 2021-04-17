Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Help from above

    Help from above

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.17.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    Opposing Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, used Unmanned Aerial Systems to battle the 2d Cavalry Regiment during the Dragoon Ready 21 Training Exercise April 9-19 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66678
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108405831.mp3
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Help from above, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels Training Area
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    7th Army Training Command
    Dragoon Ready 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT