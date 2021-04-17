Opposing Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, used Unmanned Aerial Systems to battle the 2d Cavalry Regiment during the Dragoon Ready 21 Training Exercise April 9-19 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66678
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108405831.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Help from above, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT