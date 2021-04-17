Engineers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment's Regimental Engineer Squadron deterred the enemy by constructing battlefield obstacles during the Dragoon Ready 21 international training exercise April 9-19 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2021 09:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66677
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108405797.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Deterring with dozers, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT