DOD Joint Medical Training Comes to Georgia

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Avitia tells us what's happening at the Hancock County Health Department Innovative Readiness Training medical event, and the big challenge they met to open on time. She also talks about her family, her dog, and her fiancé. Guess which one she misses the most! (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens)