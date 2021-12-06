Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Joint Medical Training Comes to Georgia

    SPARTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2021

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brianna Avitia tells us what's happening at the Hancock County Health Department Innovative Readiness Training medical event, and the big challenge they met to open on time. She also talks about her family, her dog, and her fiancé. Guess which one she misses the most! (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens)

    TAGS

    podcast
    ECGeorgia21

