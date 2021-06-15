Since the Women’s Initiative Teams creation in 2008, the volunteer group has changed major Air Force policies including the controversial updates to AFI 36-2903, which relaxed the hair policies for women. Two of its leaders discuss this change and what they have planned for the future.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 12:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66648
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108400794.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:15
|Artist
|Airman Magazine
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|2
This work, The Debrief - Women's Initiative Team, by SSgt Janiqua Robinson and SSgt Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT