    The Debrief - Women's Initiative Team

    06.15.2021

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Janiqua Robinson and Staff Sgt. Sara Voigt

    Airman Magazine   

    Since the Women’s Initiative Teams creation in 2008, the volunteer group has changed major Air Force policies including the controversial updates to AFI 36-2903, which relaxed the hair policies for women. Two of its leaders discuss this change and what they have planned for the future.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:43:15
    This work, The Debrief - Women's Initiative Team, by SSgt Janiqua Robinson and SSgt Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    diversity
    regulations
    women
    Air Force
    hair
    AFI

