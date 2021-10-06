African Lion 202-1 musical cultural exchange

The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus conduct a cultural exchange with Saad Abid, a Moroccan social media activist and founder of Association Bahri, during Exercise African Lion 2021 in Agadir, Morocco. Part 1 of 2: Army band "Free Groove" learning the Moroccan call-and-response song, "Atika Atikawa."