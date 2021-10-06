Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 202-1 musical cultural exchange

    African Lion 202-1 musical cultural exchange

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.10.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Terrence Siren 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus conduct a cultural exchange with Saad Abid, a Moroccan social media activist and founder of Association Bahri, during Exercise African Lion 2021 in Agadir, Morocco. Part 1 of 2: Army band "Free Groove" learning the Moroccan call-and-response song, "Atika Atikawa."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66647
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108400545.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2021
    Location: AGADIR, MA 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Lion 202-1 musical cultural exchange, by PO1 Terrence Siren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    music
    AfricanLion
    US Army Band Europe

