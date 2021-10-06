The U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus conduct a cultural exchange with Saad Abid, a Moroccan social media activist and founder of Association Bahri, during Exercise African Lion 2021 in Agadir, Morocco. Part 1 of 2: Army band "Free Groove" learning the Moroccan call-and-response song, "Atika Atikawa."
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 08:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66647
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108400545.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
This work, African Lion 202-1 musical cultural exchange, by PO1 Terrence Siren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
