Episode 7: Lessons Learned and Reflections from Capt. Moira Modzelewski

Patty Babb, the public affairs officer for the Navy's JAG community, interviews Capt. Moira Modzelewski, chief judge of the Navy, about career highlights, advice and lessons learned, and what makes her most excited about the future of our organization. Modzelewski retires in July, and Capt. Charles Purnell will assume her post as chief judge of Navy.