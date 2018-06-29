Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Episode 7: Lessons Learned and Reflections from Capt. Moira Modzelewski

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2018

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    Patty Babb, the public affairs officer for the Navy's JAG community, interviews Capt. Moira Modzelewski, chief judge of the Navy, about career highlights, advice and lessons learned, and what makes her most excited about the future of our organization. Modzelewski retires in July, and Capt. Charles Purnell will assume her post as chief judge of Navy.

    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy

