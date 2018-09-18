Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Episode 9: Voir Dire: A Conversation with Capt. Charles Koutras

    Episode 9: Voir Dire: A Conversation with Capt. Charles Koutras

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2018

    Audio by Natalie Morehouse 

    U.S. Navy JAG Corps

    In the first episode of the Reserve JAG community's Voir Dire podcast collection, Lt. Cmdr. Hunter Abell asks 50 questions of Capt. Charles Koutras, force judge advocate at Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2018
    Date Posted: 06.14.2021 14:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66630
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108398435.mp3
    Length: 00:11:32
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 9: Voir Dire: A Conversation with Capt. Charles Koutras, by Natalie Morehouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JAG
    law
    legal
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT