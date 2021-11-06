Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1MC - Health and the COVID Vaccines

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Audio by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    In this episode of the 1MC, I chat with Rear Admiral Dana Thomas, Director of Health, Safety & Work-life, as we discuss overall health, the COVID-19 vaccine and debunk some misconceptions to ensure our workforce has the best information to make sounds decisions for themselves and their families.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 21:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:46:39
