    DOD Joint Medical Training Comes to Georgia

    WAYNESBORO, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matthew Murray talks about the 2021 East Central Georgia Medical Innovative Readiness Training. Where are we, what are we doing here, when are we doing it, and why are there Soldiers and Sailors and Airmen and Marines here? (Sorry Guardians, maybe next year.)
    Then we talk about Lt. Murray's path that led him from the frozen wastelands of the north to Georgia in the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 14:24
    Length: 00:15:24
