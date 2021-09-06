DOD Joint Medical Training Comes to Georgia

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matthew Murray talks about the 2021 East Central Georgia Medical Innovative Readiness Training. Where are we, what are we doing here, when are we doing it, and why are there Soldiers and Sailors and Airmen and Marines here? (Sorry Guardians, maybe next year.)

Then we talk about Lt. Murray's path that led him from the frozen wastelands of the north to Georgia in the summer. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Senior Master Sgt. Ken Stephens)