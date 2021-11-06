Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle ROTA News ERN12JUN

    Eagle ROTA News ERN12JUN

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.11.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez 

    AFN Rota

    USS Seawolf (SSN 21) was awarded the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy for 2020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 08:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66603
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108393701.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Composer julio martinez
    Conductor julio martinez
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle ROTA News ERN12JUN, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT