    African Lion 2021- General Christopher G. Cavoli visits Agadir

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.08.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army General Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa, greets Moroccan Army Général d'armée Belkhir El Farouk, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Southern Zone Commander, Agadir, Morocco, June 8th, 2021 for the African Lion 21 Exercise. U.S. Army Major James Guglielmi, Security Cooperation Officer, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, details the importance of this meeting.
    African Lion is U.S. Africa Command's largest premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia, and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

