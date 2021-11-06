Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Every Soldier Counts Podcast - Episode 11: Keeping up with the G1 shop

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Have you ever had an evaluation or award kicked back due to errors, or are you due to depart Korea during the summer PCS season? Then don't miss this episode of the Every Soldier Counts Podcast, as we welcome the three Human Resources leaders that drive the 19th ESC G1: Lt. Col. Yolanda Nieto, Sgt. Maj. Angelia Witter and WO1 Corey Bollinger. In our chat with G1 we talk about common mistakes with NCOERs (7:05), good practices for Soldiers departing Korea (10:28), the 19th ESC sponsorship program (13:50) and how the Assignment Incentive Program works (19:05), plus much more.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:00
    TAGS

    Korea
    podcast
    19th ESC
    42A
    Team19
    Every Soldier Counts

