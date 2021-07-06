Inside USEUCOM, Episode 6: Strategic Convergence

In episode 6 of Inside USEUCOM, we hear from the mind of British Army Brigadier Matt Bazeley from the USEUCOM plans, policy, strategy and capabilities directorate (ECJ5). Brigadier Bazeley discusses how EUCOM converges its plans and strategies with NATO, SHAPE, allies and partners to have the greatest effect on our ultimate goal of peace and prosperity throughout Europe.