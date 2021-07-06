Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside USEUCOM, Episode 6: Strategic Convergence

    Inside USEUCOM, Episode 6: Strategic Convergence

    BW, GERMANY

    06.07.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Curtin 

    U.S. European Command

    In episode 6 of Inside USEUCOM, we hear from the mind of British Army Brigadier Matt Bazeley from the USEUCOM plans, policy, strategy and capabilities directorate (ECJ5). Brigadier Bazeley discusses how EUCOM converges its plans and strategies with NATO, SHAPE, allies and partners to have the greatest effect on our ultimate goal of peace and prosperity throughout Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66595
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108391841.mp3
    Length: 00:30:18
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside USEUCOM, Episode 6: Strategic Convergence, by MSgt Jeffrey Curtin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Podcast
    Peace
    Allies
    Plans
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT