(Domestic Violence) - Violence Isn't Just Physical

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CAN TAKE ON MANY FORMS. IT CAN START QUIETLY AND GET WORSE OVER TIME. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS STALKING, ECONOMIC OPPRESSION, VIOLENCE TO PETS AND PROPERTY, PHYSICAL AND SEXUAL CONTROL, AND MIND GAMES. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCLUDES ISOLATION, VERBAL ASSAULTS, AND INVOLVING CHILDREN WITH HARMFUL ACTS AND INFLUENCE. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ISN’T JUST PHYSICAL. BREAK THE CYCLE WITH EDUCATION. BREAK THE SILENCE WITH HELP.