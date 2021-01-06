Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Domestic Violence - Family Advocacy Program Radio Interview

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    06.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    SGT Brian Moody of AFN Bavaria interviews Jessica Stolar, the Family Advocacy Program manager (Army Community Service) in Vilseck, Germany on the types of domestic violence, ways people can help victims, and resources available for those in need.

    Domestic Violence
    Army community Service
    Family Advocacy Program
    AFN Bavaria
    Brian Moody

