Domestic Violence - Family Advocacy Program Radio Interview

SGT Brian Moody of AFN Bavaria interviews Jessica Stolar, the Family Advocacy Program manager (Army Community Service) in Vilseck, Germany on the types of domestic violence, ways people can help victims, and resources available for those in need.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 06:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66562
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108389545.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
