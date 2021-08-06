Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFN15-424

    TFN15-424

    SPAIN

    06.08.2021

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    Rota's Outdoor Recreation is offering surfing lessons with beginner friendly

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 05:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66560
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108389463.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist MCSN Johnny Garcia
    Composer MCSN Johnny Garcia
    Conductor MCSN Johnny Garcia
    Year 2021
    Genre Commercial
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFN15-424, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surfing
    Classes
    Rota
    beginners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT