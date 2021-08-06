Lab Life - Episode 47: Alternative Navigation & Nanoparticles

Dr. Kathleen Dipple, an AFRL alternative navigation research scientist, joins the Lab Life podcast to discuss the power of gold nanoparticles, alternative navigation techniques and how important it is to find a supportive community in the workplace.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2021 13:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66553
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108388273.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:42
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
