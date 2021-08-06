Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 47: Alternative Navigation & Nanoparticles

    06.08.2021

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Kathleen Dipple, an AFRL alternative navigation research scientist, joins the Lab Life podcast to discuss the power of gold nanoparticles, alternative navigation techniques and how important it is to find a supportive community in the workplace.

    Length: 00:30:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lab Life - Episode 47: Alternative Navigation & Nanoparticles, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Science
    AFRL
    Air Force Research Lab
    Lab Life
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

