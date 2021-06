African Lion 2021- ROC Drill Rehearsal- Radio

EXERCISE AFRICAN LION 2021 KICKED OFF JUNE 7TH AS THE COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE, COMPRISED OF MILITARY FORCES INCLUDING U-S AFRICA COMMAND AS WELL AS EIGHT PARTNER NATIONS THROUGHOUT EUROPE AND AFRICA, PERFORMED A REHEARSAL OF CONCEPT, OR ROC DRILL, AT THE ROYAL MOROCCAN MILITARY’S SOUTHERN ZONE HEADQUARTERS IN AGADIR, MOROCCO. ARMY MAJOR MATT PIOSA, THE CJTF’S CHIEF OF OPERATIONS, EXPLAINS WHY