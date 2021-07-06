Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 8

    The High Ground - Episode 8

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 8 of the monthly flagship series, released June 7, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey and Allen Meeks. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, a special history and Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.07.2021 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:10
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
