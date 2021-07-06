The High Ground - Episode 8

The High Ground is the official podcast of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command. Episode 8 of the monthly flagship series, released June 7, 2021, is hosted by SMDC Public Affairs Specialist Ronald Bailey and Allen Meeks. The episode contains several recent SMDC news highlights and interviews, a special history and Cool Jobs segment, and upcoming events of interest for the Army space and missile defense community.