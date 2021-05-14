Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tangents Podcast - Kim Gittings

    Tangents Podcast - Kim Gittings

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Audio by Susan Farley and Staff Sgt. John Vannucci

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    This Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features NUWC Division Newport Engineer Kim Gittings. Gittings talks to Susan Farley, MRC about surviving the Vietnam war, her journey on foot through Khmer Rouge controlled Cambodia to Thailand and eventually the United States as well as her time as an engineer at NUWC. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.

