Tangents Podcast - Kim Gittings

This Tangents podcast episode for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month features NUWC Division Newport Engineer Kim Gittings. Gittings talks to Susan Farley, MRC about surviving the Vietnam war, her journey on foot through Khmer Rouge controlled Cambodia to Thailand and eventually the United States as well as her time as an engineer at NUWC. Recorded at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport April 20, 2021. Official Podcast Recording by John Vannucci.