Thomas Frezza with the Naval History and Heritage Command talks with a reporter with Fox News about his position at the Naval History and Heritage Command and a cooking video he participated in.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2021 19:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66534
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108382348.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:23
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thomas Frezza, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
