    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode LII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Being in the Air National Guard provides us with unique opportunities, opportunities like being able to work with our local communities to aid and assist when we're needed. Recently a few of our MAINEiacs got that opportunity, and in this episode you'll hear their story.

    101st air refueling wing
    maine air national guard
    pine tree state
    military podcast

