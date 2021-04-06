102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for June 2021 - Chief Master Sgt. John Dubuc

Chief Master Sgt. John Dubuc, Command Chief of the 102nd Intelligence Wing, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for June 2021. He discussed the importance of professional development, and the newly established Enlisted Force Tiger Team, which developed a framework to provide enlisted professional development to all Airmen.



“I am excited about the changes that this will bring to all of us, allowing us to focus on the skills and competencies that we all need as American Airmen," says Chief Dubuc. “I ask that you all take advantage of the opportunities provided through this culture change with enlisted professional development. You are the best advocate for your career and I know that this will make you a better airman and wingman.”





Hello Team, I am CMSgt John Dubuc, the 102d Intelligence Wing Command Chief with your Command Message for June 2021. This month I want to talk about Professional Development.



What is Professional Development? What an important question to ask and I hope that I can provide some perspective for you. The American Hospitality Academy has a great definition and I want to share it with you, they state that Professional development refers to all training, certification and education that a worker needs to succeed in his or her career. I believe that it is important for you to define what professional development is for you and your career. The Air Force has done a tremendous job training all of us at basic training and tech school, providing all of the skills needed to start our careers. We are all provided opportunities to enhance these skills through Professional Military Education throughout our careers. These opportunities are so important to grow your skills and you career but it is important for you as an airmen to take advantage of these opportunities when they are offered. Professional Development can also take you to a different career path or even a different service. I began my career with the Army National Guard and did take advantage of opportunities for enlisted development when they were offered to me, knowing at the time that I would retire from the Army National Guard, boy was I wrong. I was given an opportunity to join the Air National Guard and did need to be retrained which opened up so many more opportunities for me and I know allowed me to develop the skillset that I needed to be the Command Chief of this incredible Wing. I will let you all know that your Wing Leadership understands the importance of Professional Development and how it molds our future leaders.



This is my take on professional development and your Wing Leadership did identify some gaps in Enlisted Professional Development throughout the Wing. We established a Tiger Team to address these gaps and a way forward for our enlisted force. I wanted to let you all know about the great work that our Enlisted Force Tiger Team has been doing to begin our culture change regarding Enlisted Professional Development. This team has been working nights and weekends since early January developing a framework to ensure the 102d can provide deliberate focused enlisted professional development for all of our airmen. I am excited about the changes that this will bring to all of us, allowing us to focus on the skills and competencies that we all need as American Airmen. I ask that you all take advantage of the opportunities provided through this culture change with enlisted professional development, you are the best advocate for your career and I know that this will make you a better airmen and wingman.



Thank you for all you do as members of the 102d Intelligence Wing, always remember that your careers belong to you!