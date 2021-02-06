NISPOM SERIES: GET READY FOR THE RULE

On February 24, 2021, 32 CFR Part 117, “National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM)” became effective as a federal rule. Referred to as the “NISPOM rule,” it provides the contractor no more than 6 months from this effective date to comply with the requirements stipulated therein. The NISPOM rule replaces the NISPOM previously issued as a DoD policy (DoD 5220.22-M), which will be cancelled shortly after the allotted 6 month implementation period ends. Until then, DoD 5220.22-M will remain in effect.