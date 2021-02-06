Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NISPOM SERIES: GET READY FOR THE RULE

    06.02.2021

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    On February 24, 2021, 32 CFR Part 117, “National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM)” became effective as a federal rule. Referred to as the “NISPOM rule,” it provides the contractor no more than 6 months from this effective date to comply with the requirements stipulated therein. The NISPOM rule replaces the NISPOM previously issued as a DoD policy (DoD 5220.22-M), which will be cancelled shortly after the allotted 6 month implementation period ends. Until then, DoD 5220.22-M will remain in effect.

