    Roll Call - Episode #34

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Our guest this week is the commander of the Mission Support Group, Col. Kevin Jacobs. He talks about the huge mission the support group has helping out the wing and his career in the Illinois Air National Guard. The burger burn is this Sunday, June 6th, at the maintenance pavilion, 1100-1300.

    126 Air Refueling Wing Mentorship Program:
    linktr.ee/126arwmentorship

    126 Air Refueling Wing:
    linktr.ee/126arw

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 16:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66519
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108379108.mp3
    Length: 00:59:06
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #34, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

