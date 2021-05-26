Our guest this week is the commander of the Mission Support Group, Col. Kevin Jacobs. He talks about the huge mission the support group has helping out the wing and his career in the Illinois Air National Guard. The burger burn is this Sunday, June 6th, at the maintenance pavilion, 1100-1300.
126 Air Refueling Wing Mentorship Program:
linktr.ee/126arwmentorship
126 Air Refueling Wing:
linktr.ee/126arw
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 16:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66519
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108379108.mp3
|Length:
|00:59:06
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Roll Call - Episode #34, by TSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT