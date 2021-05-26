Roll Call - Episode #34

Our guest this week is the commander of the Mission Support Group, Col. Kevin Jacobs. He talks about the huge mission the support group has helping out the wing and his career in the Illinois Air National Guard. The burger burn is this Sunday, June 6th, at the maintenance pavilion, 1100-1300.



126 Air Refueling Wing Mentorship Program:

linktr.ee/126arwmentorship



126 Air Refueling Wing:

linktr.ee/126arw