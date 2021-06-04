On this Pacific Pulse, Japan Engineering District hosts a bilateral engineering conference, the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted integrated operations, and the new Indo-Pacific Commander visits Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 02:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66516
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108378298.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT