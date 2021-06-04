Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2021

    Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2021

    JAPAN

    06.03.2021

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Japan Engineering District hosts a bilateral engineering conference, the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force conducted integrated operations, and the new Indo-Pacific Commander visits Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.03.2021 02:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66516
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108378298.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 4, 2021, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    navy
    air force
    Pacific Pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT